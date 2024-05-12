Eurovision: Olly Alexander's dad reacts to public's zero-point verdict

Olly Alexander finished at 18th position in Eurovision Song Contest

Eurovision Song Contest participant Olly Alexander’s father, David Thornton, reflected on his son's Eurovision performance, expressing pride and support despite getting a zero score from the public.

On Saturday, May 11, during the Eurovision party in Sheffield, Thornton told BBC that his son performing at the finale was a "fantastic learning experience," however, the public took him by surprise due to their lack of connection.

"To me, it’s a real surprise the public didn’t sort of connect with that song, though the juries gave it a really good score," he addressed.

Nevertheless, he maintained an optimistic outlook, emphasising that for his son, "it’s one more step to wherever he’s going."

Olly Alexander, representing the UK in the competition, faced criticism on social media for what some deemed as weak and off-key vocals during the semi-finals, exacerbated by a wardrobe malfunction when his mic pack fell off.

The contestant representing the UK, born in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, bagged 46 points from the jury and none from the public vote.

Additionally, the former Years & Years singer came under fire for what some deemed as "weak" and "off-key" vocals during the semi-finals, as well as for a wardrobe malfunction when his mic pack fell off.

The 33-year-old singer later addressed the mishap, defending his singing under scrutiny, "I had a slight wardrobe malfunction—my mic pack fell off—and had to improvise, but that’s fine—it’s live TV, it happens."