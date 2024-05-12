Prince Harry, Meghan Markle secure win win position with latest move

The Sussexes were invited to Nigeria by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa

According to an expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to significantly enhance their public image by addressing mental health issues, reported Mirror.

Both have garnered praise for their recent speeches delving into the intricacies of mental health. PR expert Ryan McCormick specifically commended Prince Harry for delivering an exceptionally inspiring message, particularly during his visit to a school in Nigeria on Friday alongside Meghan.

Ryan, from Goldman McCormick Public Relations, emphasized that Prince Harry's optimistic approach deserves acknowledgment and would greatly benefit their public relations efforts.

He said: "Hopefully Harry's speech will be heard by many people as it's very positive. De-stigmatizing mental health challenges and sharing that no one of any stature is immune to them is uplifting. What The Duke said was well received."

"Her beaming approval of her husband shows the world that they both are on the same page of this issue. If Harry and Meghan do more talks like this and begin to inspire others to take self-empowerment actions, it could substantially help their image."

During his speech at the Lights Academy in Abuja, Nigeria, Harry spoke about how mental health is "still something we are relatively unsure of".

Harry said: "Every single person in this room, the youngest, the oldest, every single person has mental health. So therefore, you have to look after yourself in order to be able to help other people, other people have to look after themselves in order to be able to look after you. That's the way it works."

Elsewhere in his speech, the Duke of Sussex added: "Every single one of those things is completely normal. It is a human reaction, whether it's grief, stress, whatever the feeling is, it comes from experiences you have had." Harry stressed how anyone can suffer from mental health issues "on any given day".

The Sussexes were invited to Nigeria by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who met Harry last September at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany. Their invite came after Meghan found out about her Nigerian heritage.