Drake’s mansion visited by third intruder in a week amid Kendrick Lamar feud

Drake and Kendrick Lamar are currently in a historic rap battle

Drake’s Toronto mansion has had three break-in attempts this week alone, in addition to a drive-by shooting of a security guard, amid his heated feud with Kendrick Lamar, per the Daily Mail.

The first incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, May 7, when his security guard – manning the gates of his mansion – was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

Then, the next day, police apprehended a suspect for attempting to break into his home. But that wasn’t the end of it.

On Thursday, another suspect was apprehended for trespassing on Drake’s property.

Following the drive-by shooting and the two break-in attempts, TMZ reported that another intruder was apprehended outside of Drake’s residence. Footage showed the unidentified man being subdued on the mansion’s lawn by Drake’s security, after which police arrived, escorted him off the property, and ticketed him.

These incidents come hot on the heels of Drake’s ongoing feud with Lamar. However, it is not confirmed whether there is a direct connection with the ongoing beef between the rappers.

Notably, K.Dot used a real image of Drake’s mansion as cover art for his diss track Not Like Us.