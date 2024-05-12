Meghan Markle takes Prince Harry breath away with royal vibes: 'I am 43 percent Nigerian'

Meghan was photographed wearing a matching shawl reportedly gifted to her by the Governor's wife

Meghan Markle looked stunning in a traditional dress as she and Prince Harry engaged in activities in Lagos during their tour of Nigeria.

After spending the first two days in Abuja, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Lagos this morning and had a private meeting with the Governor of Lagos State, Babjide Sanwo-Olu.

Meghan wore a vibrant flowing yellow dress for the meeting at the Governor’s residence. Discussions between the Sussexes and the Governor included topics such as the Invictus Games, mental health awareness, and their visit to Nigeria.

Following the engagement, Meghan was photographed wearing a matching shawl in front of the Marina State House, reportedly gifted to her by the Governor's wife.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also delivered a speech outlining his hopes for what Prince Harry would take away from his time in Nigeria.

The Governor said: "For Prince Harry, this has been a very interesting and very informative trip to the country.

"He has seen a lot and is still soaking in a whole lot. One of the things we are hoping he will take away is he sees the diversity and the extent of how big our country is and how we continue to ensure that we live together in peace and harmony."

Sanwo-Olu added in his message to the couple: "On behalf of all of us in Lagos we are excited, we are happy to have you with us this afternoon."

On Saturday, Meghan vowed to wear more vibrant colours during her engagements in Nigeria.

The royal also lovingly called Nigeria "my country" during an engagement at a World Trade Organisation women's event in Abuja yesterday.

Meghan said at the event: "I want to start by saying thank you very much for just how gracious you've all been in welcoming my husband and I to this country… my country.

"I am just flattered and honoured and inspired. It has been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived.

"And I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more colour, so I can fit in with all of you and your incredible fashion."

The Duchess of Sussex revealed in 2022 that she is 43 percent Nigerian which she discovered after doing a genealogy test.