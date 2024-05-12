Swifties left ‘mortified’ by irresponsible fan during ‘The Eras Tour’ in Paris

Taylor Swift has resumed her ‘Eras Tour’ after a two month break in Paris, France

Swifties were left mortified at Taylor Swift’s recent concert in Paris due to the actions of another fan.

After Swift’s Eras Tour show on Friday night at the La Defense Arena in Paris, France, one concerned fan took to X (previously Twitter) to vent over what they saw at the concert.

They shared a picture of a baby lying on the floor in the pit – the standing area of the arena.

“Not to be one of those people but I would genuinely call security if I saw a baby in the pit because it is NOT safe there,” they captioned the post.



More fans chimed in in the now-viral tweet, which amassed around 2 million views, with one expressing, “Laying on the floor of all places! ONE person gets pushed. ONE girl gets too drunk. Like omg I’m mortified.”

Another commented, “What in the actual…why. Just why. Why would you risk that? How were they even allowed to enter the pit area with the baby in the first place.”

A third chimed in, “I understand sitters are hard to find, so if you really needed to bring them, you shouldn’t be in the pit. You should have a carrier for them, and the baby needs ear protection.”