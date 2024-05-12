Prince Harry holds major potential card in Nigeria to repair royal rift

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on an unofficial "royal tour" in Nigeria

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold a potential card that the royal couple possess while in Nigeria, which they could use to help repair the rift with the royal family, claims an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on an unofficial "royal tour" in Nigeria. They arrived in the West African country on Friday and have since participated in numerous public engagements.

Their visit coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, during which the Sussexes have visited schools, delivered speeches on mental health, and attended a seated volleyball match. As their time in Nigeria nears its end, they have received advice on how to mend relations with the British Royal Family.

Speaking exclusively to the Mirror, royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: "The rift with the Royal Family is now obviously both deep and extremely public. Their attacks on it in recent years is the main reason.

"If, instead of knocking it, as talking heads they chose did in the 'Harry and Meghan' documentary for Netflix, they praised the Commonwealth whilst in Nigeria which is a member, it could help to heal relations."

Mr Fitzwilliams went on: "It is, after all, Queen Elizabeth's most significant legacy. It is also probable the King did not appreciate Harry's interview on Good Morning America, after they met in February, when he learnt of his father's diagnosis and when he talked of family unity.

"If Harry would come to Britain privately, arranging a meeting beforehand, I am sure his father would see him." Mr Fitzwilliams then said that the couple's trip to Nigeria "will show the appeal of their brand, which has recently appeared to be much weaker".

He concluded: "However, it will take a very, very long time to build up trust with the royal family. It is a sobering thought that it may never happen."