Miranda Cosgrove reflects on near-fatal encounter with stalker

Miranda Cosgrove’s stalker reporotedly lit himself on fire and fatally shot himself

Miranda Cosgrove is carrying some deep trauma from a horrifying stalker encounter that nearly cost her life almost a decade ago.

Reflecting on the incident, Cosgrove, now 30, confessed to Bustle magazine that she doesn’t “feel super safe in that house.”

“That’s another reason why I go back and forth to my parents’ house so much,” she admitted.

The iCarly alum further revealed, “For two years after it happened, I wouldn’t really stay there. Then I got into a relationship and because that person was there with me, I was less scared. But I don’t really like being there on my own that much.”

In 2016, the former Nickelodeon star was being stalked by a man who reportedly ended up self-immolating and fatally shooting himself in her yard.

Before doing so, he shot another woman driving by the house whom he thought was Cosgrove.

Cosgrove revealed that the woman actually approached her years later at a Kitten Rescue LA event and told her, “I don’t know if I should tell you this here or how to say this, but I’m actually the girl that was at your house that got shot at.”

Cosgrove reflected, “She seemed like she processes things in a similar way that I do.”