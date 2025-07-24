Travis Kelce gives rare insight into dating 'billionaire' Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce reveals how he greets singer when she comes home

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have flipped the script of the movie, Pretty Woman, as he sees herself in Julia Roberts’ character, Vivan Ward.

The 35-year-old NFL star jokingly shed light on dating a “high class” woman during his latest, New Heights, podcast episode.

“I’m just an NFL stripper, that’s it,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end joked to his brother and co-host, Jason Kelce. “I’m just an NFL hooker, man.”

Travis joked that there needs to be a remake of the 1990 film, Pretty Woman, with the roles switched.

“We need to make Pretty Man, and we need to have a CEO billionaire woman be so high class that she doesn’t know where she’s going, she doesn’t know how to drive a car,” said the athlete.

Jason chimed in to note, “You’re living Pretty Woman right now [dating Taylor Swift]. You are Pretty Man. You’re living your own Julia Roberts’ [moment].”

Listening to the comparison, Travis broke into a laughter as he referred to a viral scene from the film, “I’m wearing nothing but a tie when Taylor comes home.”

The Grotesquerie star met Julia last year at the Eras Tour, and recalling the moment he said, “That’s why … when I met Julia it felt like we were the same person. It was so cool. She spoke to me in this movie.”