Brooke Shields reveals what it’s like to be a parent to two daughters

Brooke Shields opens up about her parenting journey in a new interview

Brooke Shields has recently revealed what it’s really like to be a parent to her two daughters.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Brooke who shares two grown up daughters with husband Chris Henchy, said, “You get on vacation and all you do is think about where they are and what they're doing. It's like there's really no relief.”

“It's like people say, 'Oh, it's going to be great. Just when they start to be able to walk. You don't have to carry them everywhere,” continued the 58-year-old.

The Blue Lagoon actress told the outlet, “Then they're walking all over and you're worried about them falling off the stairs and in the pool and down the street, and then they're able to walk.’”

“And every step of the way, you think it's going to be a relief. And then a whole new set of worries just smacks you in the face,” mentioned Brooke.

Reflecting on her parenting journey, the Endless Love actress pointed out, “What is the expression? Wearing your heart on your sleeve? This is like a hard suit. A whole body suit of a heart.”

“I am not ready. I thought I would be relieved, but I don't know. I'll see if when I get there, but I think I'm just going to be even the thought of no longer living 24/7 in the house with these people, that I've raised, it's just a very foreign… it's like going to a totally foreign territory,” she told the outlet.

Brooke added, “I said to my daughter, I'm like, 'I have to get introduced to you. Because I only know you as doing what I say you should do. And you're not a baby anymore. And I need a little bit of time to re-acclimate to you as the young woman.’”