Britney Spears traces generational trauma to her late grandfather

Britney Spears previously made some harrowing revelations about June in her memoir, 'The Woman In Me'



Britney Spears is reflecting on generational trauma.

Though the Princess of Pop was ultimately able to break free from its shackles, the financial and emotional abuse she experienced at the hands of her father, Jamie, was seemingly passed down from his late father, June Spears Sr.

Having already made some harrowing revelations about June in her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me, Britney, 42, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 11, to reflect about him some more.

“My grandpa passed away when I was 28 !!!” she began in the since-deleted post via the Daily Mail.

“I have always worked for my family because it’s all I’ve ever known !!!” she reiterated, referring to the financial abuse she has detailed throughout her conservatorship battle and her bombshell memoir.

The multi-Grammy winner then reflected on how being the breadwinner from such a young age affected all her relationships.

“The past two men I dated sent me list of things their children wanted and they wanted me to buy them !!!” she revealed, further pondering, “I wonder what it would have bee like to feel like parents have their whole lives being taken care of.”



In The Woman In Me, Spears revealed how June had his first two wives institutionalised in a psychiatric hospital, leading to the suicide of Britney’s grandmother.

She further revealed that June – a former Baton Rouge cop – would make Jamie “exercise long past the point of exhaustion” – an abusive pattern that Jamie internalised and inflicted on Britney as well.

“Thinking back on the way my father was raised by June and the way I was brought up by him, I had known from the jump that it would be an actual nightmare to have him in charge,” Britney wrote in her memoir.