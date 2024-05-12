Prince Harry could face major challenge after completion of Nigeria trip

The Duke of Sussex, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, relocated from England to California nearly four years ago

An immigration lawyer suggests that Prince Harry could encounter a significant challenge when renewing his visa in the United States, following accusations of providing false information on his visa application.



The Duke of Sussex, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, relocated from England to California nearly four years ago, shortly after announcing their decision to step back as senior working royals and pursue financial independence.

The Heritage Foundation, a think tank group, has initiated a lawsuit against Harry after he disclosed drug use in his memoir Spare.

This revelation has raised questions about the accuracy of information provided on his visa application, particularly regarding past drug use. The case is currently under review by Washington DC Judge Carl Nichols.

Speaking to Express, a US attorney and UK solicitor, Charlotte Slocombe, has opened up about Harry's current situation, revealing that he may face huge issues with his application going forward.

She said: There may be impact at renewal, if he previously did not hold a waiver and is now found to require a waiver of inadmissibility due to public disclosures, information, or changes of fact since his last application."

Ms Slocombe noted how she believes Harry holds either an A-1 or O-1 visa, which, depending on the type, would play a role in admissibility issues. The first is usually issued to diplomats or government officials, while the second is for those with "extraordinary abilities or achievements"

She continued to tell the paper: "Such admissibility issues do not apply to the A-1 visa category but would apply to the O-1 and other categories, where he would be treated the same as any other applicant."

Ms Slocombe went on: "If he was found to have an admissibility concern and was issued a waiver, then this will certainly impact a Green Card or US Citizenship filing.

“The waiver process is far more onerous for a Green Card filing than an O-1 visa and for US citizenship itself an applicant cannot show ‘good moral character’ if they have violated a controlled substance related law.”



