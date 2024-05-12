Selena Gomez loves ‘playing husband and wife’ with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco friends believe a proposal can't be 'far off': Source

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly in love with each and enjoying their cozy home life.

A source spilled to the Life & Style magazine, “They’re enjoying their cozy home life and getting used to playing husband and wife,”

The source revealed that the couple, who debuted their relationship on Instagram in December 2023, is happier than ever after one year of dating.

“They both like to cook, so they’ll take turns, but Benny’s been the king in the kitchen, always surprising Selena with delicious meals,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Selena’s never been this comfortable with a guy before.

“Some of their friends are convinced that a proposal can’t be far off,” disclosed an insider.

The source mentioned, “Selena trusts Benny.”

“Despite their own worries about things moving too fast, friends say Selena thinks he’s her soulmate and saved her life,” added an insider.

Earlier in March, the Only Murders in the Building star admitted she finally found what she wanted in a relationship.

“Part of me feels like I’m finally at a good place with everything in my life,” said Selena.

Another source spoke to Life & Style and pointed out how the singer and actress has become more comfortable in her own because of Benny.

“Even though she’s gained weight and is curvier than she used to be, Selena feels confident and comfortable and she refuses to hide her body,” noted an insider.