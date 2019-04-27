Avengers: Endgame leaves fan hospitalized for crying uncontrollably

With Avengers: Endgame, the most anticipated movie of the decade finally out, it’s safe to say that those who have watched it, have exited theaters with their emotions in shambles as it was the end of a classic era for all Marvel fans.



The film packed full of emotional moments may have been too much too handle for some people as according to a report one Marvel fan’s uncontrollable tears during the film led to her getting hospitalized.

Twenty-one-year-old Xiaoli from Ningbo, China had been bawling her eyes out during the film to an extent that she started depicting signs of hyperventilation and was also having trouble breathing.

After getting rushed to the hospital, Xiaoli was given oxygen to normalize her breathing with the emergency doctor being cited as saying: “I saw that the patient had been breathing heavily, and according to the description from her peers, we thought that she her crying had caused ‘hyperventilation’. We immediately gave her oxygen and relaxed her emotions by appeasement, reducing her hyperventilation symptoms."

The film after getting released has broken all records in history by having the biggest opening at the domestic box office of $60 million.