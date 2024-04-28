Meghan Markle's 'emotional' truth about childhood laid bare in new photos

Meghan Markle is said to “work hard” to form close friendships with people around her.

In a conversation with the Daily Express, body language expert Judi James analysed the Duchess of Sussex’ body language from the latest string of photos, captured to promote her friend Kelly Zajfren’s non-profit organisation Alliance of Moms.

"There is almost a note of nostalgia here from Meghan as she poses with her friends using some very emotional-looking body language,” she claimed.

According to the expert, the Suits alum carried her patterns from childhood all through adulthood when interacting with her friends.

Judi shared: "Her photos as a child and a young adult tend to show similar-looking body language from her: leaning in, using head tilts and head closeness."

These older snaps suggest Meghan "worked hard at being everyone’s friend and the relationships formed looked very important to her,” as per the body language guru.

In the photos posted earlier this month, Meghan could be seen posing with her two friends, former model Zajfren and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.

The trio donned similar shirts, that read: “Love like a mother” in a nod to Kelly’s organisation supporting foster care.