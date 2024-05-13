Prince William drops emotional video message after Harry, Meghan's Nigeria show

Prince William has released touching message about protecting life on the planet hours after his younger brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle concluded their successful Nigeria trip.



The Prince of Wales, in surprise video address at Steve Irwin Gala, supported the Irwin family from afar, thanking to a text from Steve's son Robert Irwin.

On Saturday, the late star’s wife Terri Irwin, daughter Bindi Irwin and son Robert Irwin gathered in Las Vegas for Wildlife Warriors’ Steve Irwin Gala, and the future King filmed a special video message for the occasion.



William, who's showing his devotion to the public duties amid his wife Kate Middleton's cancer treatment, welcomed guests to the gala, “which celebrates the life and legacy of the brilliant Steve Irwin."



The heir to the throne said: "Tonight is all about conservation and continuing Steve’s global mission to protect life on our planet. His dream was to have the cleanest water, the freshest air and wildlife in abundance. But most of all, he wanted a future for our children."

The father-of-three continued: "Advocating for the preservation of life on our planet, it is a passion that I share, and it is why I launched the Earthshot Prize to search for and scale innovative solutions to the world’s greatest environmental challenges. Our mission is to protect and restore our planet in this critical decade leading up to 2030."



William, in his heartfelt video message, said that he is "hugely grateful” for “the Irwin family's support” of Earthshot, which he first launched in 2020. Robert, in particular, is an advocate and ambassador for the prize.

"And I'm proud to join you virtually tonight to celebrate their work through Wildlife Warriors. Seeing the global impact of the charity, founded by Steve and Terri in 2002, brings hope for the future."



The prince went on to say that “never before has it been so important for every single one of us to make environmentally conscious choices that will ensure the health and future of our planet.”



William concluded: "I hope you have an enjoyable night, and thank you for caring about the future of our wildlife, our wild places, and our planet. Together, we can make a difference."