Gavin Rossdale's girlfriend looks exactly like Gwen Stefani in unearthed snaps

Gavin Rossdale's new girlfriend looks like Gwen Stefani

Gavin Rossdale’s new girlfriend left fans awestruck with her uncanny resemblance to his former wife Gwen Stefani.

The 58-year-old singer cozied up with girlfriend, Xhoana X in recent photos obtained by Page Six, leaving fans completely awestruck.

The British musician, who was recently spotted in Cabo San Lucas, sported a pair of swim trunks and large black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Xhoana showed off her figure in the sun, wearing an all-black bikini with a black headband.

The two have been spending quality time together for quite some time since their tropical getaway.

For the unversed, Xhoana and the Bush frontman started seeing each other in 2023.

However, the couple officially went Instagram public after Gavin posted a photo, enjoying a birthday dinner together on March 1.

"Hey finally got to have a birthday dinner with my girl @xhoana_x here’s to a year filled with magic for you," he wrote.

Previously, the Glycerine singer was married to Gwen until he was accused of cheating on the No Doubt star with the family’s nanny Mindy Mann.

The former pair share three sons and parted ways in 2016.