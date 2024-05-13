King Charles filled with 'horror' as Meghan Markle plans to drop bombshells

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became a nightmare for King Charles as the couple is reportedly planning to drop another bombshell memoir.



In conversation with The Mirror, royal author Tom Quinn claimed that the Duchess of Sussex might think of boosting her business venture by publishing a new book detailing her time as a working royal.

He shared, "For all her efforts to make a success of her new online business, America Riviera Orchard, Meghan knows that a personal memoir of her time in the UK as a working royal would sell millions of copies and make her the sort of money she craves."

Tom said that the former Suits actress is pretty much aware that such a book would only "boost traffic to her new online business."

However, Meghan's possible step filled the Monarch "with horror because Harry is bound to be a major contributor to the book."

The royal commentator believes this will ignite a deeper rift between the King and his estranged son. Tom said, "With all this hanging over his head, Charles is not in a forgiving mood."

Speaking of the Duke of Sussex's thoughts, he said, "If Harry were to say to his father and brother, ‘Look I’ve gone too far. I’ll stay quiet now and there will be no more embarrassing revelations,’ it might be different. But Harry is in no mood to apologise – like his wife, he still believes that all the apologies need to come from his family."