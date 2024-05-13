Kate Middleton's return to royal duties will take 'many years'?

Kate Middleton's return to royal duty: Prince William gives major update

Kate Middleton, who's undergoing preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis, is making headlines about her royal comeback amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ongoing public shows.

There are still speculations and rumours about the future Queen's return to the royal duty, with some social media users - citing the Princess of Wales's pal - claiming Catherine will not return to public duties soon.



A social media user disputed reports Princess Kate would make a royal comeback soon, claiming her return to public duties could take "many years."



The words in the screengrab also said Kate Middleton's close pals had mentioned they were no longer in contact with her.

"BREAKING!! Despite numerous reports of Kate returning to royal duties within the next few months, sources close to her say that her come back could take 'many years'. Close friends of Kate admit they have 'lost contact' with her. #WhereIsKate #WhereIsKateMiddleton #KateMiddleton."

Reacting to the post, one Facebook user wrote: "What in the world!!!!"

The similar posts were also making rounds on other social media platforms, with one writing: "#NotSorry but if there is truth in this and #TimeWillTell as it always does, then something with this whole thing is WAY OFF from being normal!!!!!!"



Together, the posts, claiming about Kate's return to public eye, had amassed more than 100,000 interactions.

However, no media outlets and any of royal insiders or aides have confirmed such reports.

Prince William, who recently returned to royal duties after spending time with his wife Kate and their three children at home, has given fresh update on the future Queen's health during his visit to Cornwall, seemingly sending rumours to rest with his message that "Kate Middleton is doing well".

It seems as there's not truth in reports and posts about Kate's royal comeback as it's all about speculations.

What we need to believe is William's words as he revealed she's doing well. And Kate, in her emotional video message in March, also said she's focusing on her health and will soon return to his beloved people as she's undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

According to royal insiders, aides and some royal correspondents, Princess Kate will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.

