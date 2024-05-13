King Charles makes bomshell update on cancer treatment following Buckingham Palace announcement

The ceremonial title would likely have been given to Harr, if he had not chosen to step down as a working member of the Royal Family

King Charles shared an important update on his cancer treatment while accompanying Prince William on a royal visit today.

During a conversation with British Army veteran Aaron Mapplebeck, who underwent nine weeks of intensive chemotherapy last year for testicular cancer, Mr. Mapplebeck mentioned his loss of taste, prompting the King to share that he experienced the same.

Accompanied by William, King Charles visited the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, Hampshire, where Prince William is poised to assume the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps. The royal father and son were observed embracing and sharing smiles during the symbolic handover.

King Charles said William was a "very good pilot indeed" and says he has been "very proud to be involved" with the Army Air Corp "all this time".

The King told how he was “tinged with sadness” as he officially handed over Colonel in Chief of the Army Air Corps to his son and heir, Prince William.

Speaking inside the Army Flying Museum at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, Hampshire, Charles joked that the regiment will be left in safe hands.

“What a great joy it is to be here on this occasion,” he told veterans, families and staff. "But also it is tinged with great sadness after 32 years of knowing you all and admiring your many activities and your achievements.”

The King said: “Having had the pleasure of knowing you for so long I do hope you’ll go from strength to strength in the future with the Prince of Wales as your new colonel in chief, the great thing is he’s a very good pilot, so that’s encouraging.”

The monarch made no mention of his youngest son Prince Harry however, who served with the regiment during his second tour of Afghanistan.

The ceremonial title would likely have been given to Harry, 39, if he had not chosen to step down as a working member of the Royal Family in 2020.

Charles, 75, held the role for 32 years and it was announced in August last year that the Prince would take over the appointment.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts have shared a very young future king Prince William's throwback photos in military uniform with helicopters.