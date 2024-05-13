Chris Pratt feels ‘blessed’ to voice ‘Garfield’

Chris Pratt on The Garfield Movie

Chris Pratt gets candid about how he feels about voicing the beloved orange feline in The Garfield Movie and how he can’t wait for his family, especially the kids to watch it.



"They're ready to see it," the actor told Entertainment Tonight referring to his children.

"This is the kind of movie that they can definitely watch. You know, some animated movies they get a little scary, it's a little too much for the kids. This is something really fun for all ages."

Pratt co-parents an 11-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, and two daughters. Lyla, 3, and Eloise, almost 2, with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The star reflected on voicing roles recently, including voicing Mario in 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and how it allows him more time with his family.

"A lot of times, work as an actor, it's a such a blessing, but one of the downsides is it can take you out of the country or out of the state for an extended period of time," he reflected.

"So being able to do voice work was really nice because you get to come home at night and sleep in [your] own bed."

"And, of course, I just feel so blessed, man -- Garfield, Mario, these are massive characters with reach all around the globe," he added. "Growing up, I knew them and I loved them. To think that I get to bring my spirit and my voice to these characters, it's just such a blessing."