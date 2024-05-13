Cindy Crawford addresses 'survivors guilt' of being 'born a girl'

Cindy Crawford briefs on 'survivor guilt' following her brother's death

Cindy Crawford detailed 'survivor guilt' over her brother’s death following a battle with leukemia.

Speaking exclusively on the Kelly Corrigan Wonders podcast on Saturday, May 11, the 58-year-old supermodel said: "My dad wanted a boy, so the fourth was the boy and I think that there was a lot of guilt."

She told hosts Kelly Corrigan and Christy Turlington: "There’s like that survivor guilt of the other kids and especially because we knew that my dad really wanted a boy. We felt like 'Well it should’ve been one of us.'"

"It was so weird, for years, my sisters and I would all have these same nightmares, that it should’ve been one of us."

The runway icon, who was just nine years old at the time, sought therapy after her brother’s death.

In addition, she also admitted to going through 'hell' since her father longed for a son.

The supermodel elaborated how therapy helped her regulate her thoughts as well as validation she really "needed" to hear".

She went on to add how she wanted to hear the statement: "Yes, we’re so sad that Jeff has died, but we’re so happy you are here."