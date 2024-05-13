Prince Harry wants 'precious' Meghan Markle to bask in spotlight, 'loves her'

Harry appeared to be "steering" his wife "to take and enjoy the spotlight"

Prince Harry wants Meghan Markle to enjoy being the center of attention, as it holds significant value for him, a body language expert has said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were observed displaying a "new gesture of togetherness" during their visit to Nigeria, as they clasped each other's wrists.

Meghan's use of the gesture was likened to that of a caring mother guiding her child, while Prince Harry's approach seemed somewhat awkward, almost as if he was presenting his wife to the people of Nigeria, noted Judi James.

Throughout their visit, the couple exhibited a need for adaptability in their body language, diverging from the typical royal demeanor, according to the expert.

Judi observed Meghan sporting a gracious smile and maintaining a regal posture, while Harry actively engaged with individuals at the prestigious Lagos Polo Club, where they attended a polo match.

Meghan looked radiant in a beige maxi dress adorned with floral patterns, complemented by a plunging neckline, ruched waistline, and a coordinating scarf.

Prince Harry coordinated with his wife's elegant attire, opting for an all-black suit paired with a grey button-down shirt. Both donned sunglasses for the outdoor event.

Analysing the Sussexes' body language, Ms James said Harry appeared to be "steering" his wife "to take and enjoy the spotlight" which shows how "precious" Meghan is to him.



The expert told The Mirror: "Both Harry and Meghan unveiled a new gesture of togetherness on this visit to Nigeria with this wrist-hold ritual. Meghan used it on Harry like a fond mom steering her child the day before and here Harry is using it a little awkwardly as though presenting his beautiful wife to the people of Nigeria.

During the visit, Meghan said "it was a complete blessing" to visit Nigeria after finding out about her link to the West African country.

The Sussexes completed their three-day tour of the country, after visiting schools and taking part in events to promote Harry's Invictus Games.