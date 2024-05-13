Kaley Cuoco shouts out longtime boyfriend Tom Pelphrey in Mother’s Day post

Kaley Cuoco has lovingly chronicled Matilda’s each and every milestone

Kaley Cuoco is radiating with love and gratitude on her second Mother’s Day.

Celebrating the occasion with her infant daughter Matilda, the Big Bang Theory alum took to her Instagram to give a special shout-out to not only mothers around the world but also all of Matilda’s caregivers, including Cuoco’s longtime boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

In the special video tribute, the 38-year-old actress shared snapshots of Matilda – whom she welcomed with Pelphrey on March 30, 2023 – throughout the first year of her life.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!” Cuoco began in the caption, adding, “Especially all the ladies who help us raise our little Tildy! We couldn’t do it without you.”

She continued, “And dada behind the scenes making today so special.”

Cuoco concluded by showing love to Matilda, writing, “lastly To my Matilda girl who changed our whole [world emoji].”



Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed Matilda on Matilda on march 30, 2023. Since then, the doting mother has lovingly chronicled the milestones of their daughter’s journey, including Matilda’s first steps, first Christmas, first plane ride, and many more firsts.