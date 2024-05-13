Prince William finally succeeds King Charles as colonel-in-chief of Army Air Corps

King Charles hands over a prestigious role with the Army Air Corps to Prince William

King Charles has finally handed over a prestigious role with the Army Air Corps to heir to the throne Prince William in a heartfelt ceremony at military base.



King Charles III lauded his eldest son's ability while assigning him new important role, saying: "The great thing is he's a very good pilot indeed."

William and Charles left everyone in surprise with their joint appearance as it's unusual for the King and the Prince of Wales to both take part in an engagement. It being claimed a symbolic handing over of the baton.

Charles had become colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps 32 years ago - and now he has been succeeded by future king William.



The royal family' and Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts jointly shared photos of the historic event with caption: "Today, at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, The King officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps - the combat aviation arm of the British Army - to The Prince of Wales."

The post attracted massive praise from the royal fans, with one writing: "Prince William is ready to take over."



Another wrote in the comments section: "Very well deserved. Congratulations YRH."

Some lauded the King's decisions as one wrote: "Good decision King Charles! Your loyal, dutiful son Prince William deserves this honour.

"King Charles and Prince William make a great team. They are professional and focus entirely on the causes they are supporting and representing, and the people they meet, rather than on themselves. The future of the monarchy is in capable hands.

"God save the king and God bless the working royals!"

The 75-year-old King, who's battling cancer, had arrived by helicopter at the Army Aviation Centre, where he joined Prince William for the formal handing over of this military title.



In an impromptu speech, the King said the moment was "tinged with great sadness after 32 years of knowing you all".

He spoke of his "immense admiration" for the work of the Army Air Corps in Iraq and Afghanistan - and then endorsed his eldest son and successor.

"I do hope you'll go from strength to strength in the future with the Prince of Wales as your new colonel-in-chief. The great thing is he's a very good pilot indeed. So that's encouraging," said the King.