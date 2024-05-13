King Charles makes hurting comments for Prince Harry while giving military honour to Prince William?

King Charles officially transferred the title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to his eldest son today

Prince William has received a significant military honour from the King as he assumes the role of Colonel-in-Chief of Prince Harry's former regiment, reported Mirror.



Following the recent announcement that Harry wouldn't be meeting with his father during a brief visit to the UK last week, King Charles officially transferred the title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to his eldest son, but his words can be misinterpreted by Harry who is already hurt with this move.

The formal handover ceremony occurred today at the Army Aviation Centre at Middle Wallop, evoking a sense of melancholy in the monarch.

Speaking inside the Army Flying Museum at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, Hampshire, Charles joked that the regiment will be left in safe hands. “What a great joy it is to be here on this occasion,” the 75-year-old told veterans, families and staff.

"But also it is tinged with great sadness after 32 years of knowing you all and admiring your many activities and your achievements.” The King also unveiled a plaque commemorating the arrival of the first Apache AH Mk.1 to be installed in a UK museum.

During the visit he was met with a guard of honour before Lieutenant General Sir Nicholas Borton and Colonel Commandant of the Army Air Corps escorted His Majesty to the Army Flying Museum.

He stated: "I do hope you will go from strength to strength in the future with the Prince of Wales as your new Colonel-in-Chief. The great thing is that he is a very good pilot indeed so that’s encouraging."

The King also spoke with veteran Aaron Mapplebeck who said he went through chemotherapy last year for testicular cancer and told the monarch about his loss of taste, as Charles conferred claiming he, too, had lost his.

The military honour development was confirmed at the weekend, in what has been deemed will be a blow to Harry given his service in the very same regiment when he served in Afghanistan.

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday: "At the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, His Majesty The King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.

Meanwhile Royal expert Michael Cole said the move would not be going down well with Harry, who is currently on a trip to Nigeria with wife Meghan. Speaking on Sunday, he said: "It is quite a snub.

On the other hand, Royal expert and author Tom Quinn exclusively told The Mirror: "King Charles’ announcement that Prince Harry is being stripped of his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps is a real kick in the teeth for the son who always felt marginalised and underrated.

"What makes it much worse is that the role is being given to the very man who Harry sees as the cause of so many of his problems – his brother. And the announcement was deliberately made during Harry’s brief visit to the UK to have maximum impact – it shows Harry that he really is no longer welcome."

Mr Quinn claimed that the senior royals "knew" that the announcement would "really hurt" Harry, before revealing that "he is said to have been in tears when he heard". He added: "But they have decided the gloves are off and that Harry needs to realise that when you betray the family, you don’t just escape the things you hated doing as a working royal. You also lose the things you loved."



