Kourtney Kardashian receives sweet Mother's Day wish from Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her first Mother's Day after giving birth to Rocky and Travis Barker made it special for her.

Taking to Instagram, the Blink-182 drummer expressed his love for his better half by penning a sweet note on Instagram.

Moreover, the musician gifted the reality TV star with beautiful flowers.

Travis shared a series of adorable photos of Kourtney with their little bundle of joy and wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend and partner."

He added, "Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife @kourtneykardash."

For the unversed, Kourtney welcomed a boy with Travis on November 1, 2023, following IVF struggles.

For the unversed, the founder of Poosh also has three children with her ex-husband Scott Disick: Daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8.

On the hand, Travis shares Landon, 20, Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.