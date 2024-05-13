Teresa Giudice calls Margaret Josephs ‘liar’ talking about legal issues

Teresa Giudice talks about Margaret Josephs

Teresa Giudice believes time will prove her right about Margaret Josephs and is staying quite now due to “legal issues”.



“I have nothing to say to Margaret. Tomorrow night is not the time or place,” Teresa, 51, told husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas during the Sunday, May 12, episode of RHONJ. “And you know, there’s things that we can’t speak about right now. There’s more to come.”

She added, “We got our answers. That’s why the people that are trying to get a rise out of us — in one ear, out the other.”

While Teresa avoided laying out too much details Margaret, 57, the veteran Housewife did provide hints as to why she was playing coy during her confessional.

“There’s things that I can’t say because it involves legal issues and it’s regarding Margaret Josephs,” Teresa claimed. “But I can’t wait for the world to see what a liar she is. I’m gonna be so happy, singing like a bird.”

Margaret and Teresa’s issues have been going on since multiple seasons of RHONJ, but season 13 reunion, which aired last year, appeared to be the last straw between the two women.