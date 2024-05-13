Taylor Swift pays sweet Mother’s Day tribute during ‘Eras Tour’ concert

Andrea has been by Swift's side for important moments in her career



Taylor Swift made sure her mom, Andrea, felt the love this Mother’s Day, even amid the whirlwind of her ongoing Eras World Tour.

During Night 4 of her stop in Paris, the international pop sensation, 34, paid tribute to Andrea – who was in the crowd – by performing a very special song in her honour.

A snapshot shared by @SwiffterUpdates on X (previously Twitter) captures Andrea, 66, gracing a suite in Paris's La Défense Arena, basking in her daughter’s performance.

Although Swift didn’t sing The Best Day – a song she wrote for her Fearless album in honour of Andrea – she performed Marjorie from her Evermore era. Notably, Marjorie is a song about Andrea’s mother – Taylor’s grandmother.



Andrea has been seen at many past Eras Tour shows and is often by her daughter's side for important moments in her career, including cheering her daughter on at Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour premiere in Los Angeles in October 2023.

Andrea was among Swift’s loved ones at the show during N4 in Paris, including her boyfriend Travis Kelce and her friends Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

Andrea wasn’t the only one who received love at the concert as Swift also performed So Highschool and The Alchemy for her NFL star beau.