Millie Bobby Brown and fiancé Jake Bongiovi cozy up for NYC coffee run

Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi were spotted enjoying a coffee outing in New York City, months ahead of their anticipated wedding later this year.



The 20-year-old star of Stranger Things and her 22-year-old model partner, who recently quashed pregnancy rumors with the announcement of a new addition to their family, appeared relaxed as they made their way through the Big Apple on Sunday.

Brown wore casual elegance in a brown knit sweater paired with white patterned trousers and single-strap Vans Mary Jane shoes, while her medium-length brunette hair framed her makeup-free face.

The couple seemed in high spirits as they stopped by Starbucks for some beverages.

The couple resides on a farm in Georgia, USA, where they enjoy an idyllic country life surrounded by a diverse menagerie of animals.

With nine dogs of their own, along with 23 foster dogs, four cats, two donkeys, two sheep, two cows, three goats, and one pony, their home is a bustling sanctuary.

In March, Brown recounted how she inadvertently sparked pregnancy speculation in her neighborhood after purchasing diapers.



Millie disclosed that the diapers she purchased were not for an unborn child but for a lamb named Norman, whom she and her fiancé were raising at home.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, she shared the unconventional upbringing of Norman, stating, "Actually, I raised him in my bed. He was a few days old, and I bottle-fed him until he was full grown."