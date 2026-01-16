Hailey Bieber sends cease and desist to TikToker

Hailey Bieber has reportedly taken legal action after a TikToker made allegations about her marriage to Justin Bieber.

The claims concerned abuse and substance addiction. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the Rhode founder, 29, and her husband, 31, sent a cease and desist letter through their attorney, Evan Spiegel, to TikTok creator Julie Theis.

The letter accuses Theis of “manufacturing a false defamatory narrative” about the couple and warns that her conduct is “wrongful, highly damaging, actionable, and exposes you to substantial liability.”

The legal notice references a TikTok video in which Theis discussed celebrity relationships she believes are idealised despite alleged imbalance or mistreatment.

In the video, Theis singled out Hailey and Justin Bieber, claiming the marriage has endured because Hailey “will tolerate that abuse.” The post also referred to Justin as an “addict” and implied ongoing abuse within the relationship.

Speculation escalated on Saturday, Jan. 10, when TikTok users alleged that Hailey had reposted a video responding to Theis’ claims. Hailey quickly denied the accusation, writing on her Instagram Stories that she did not repost any content about her relationship and dismissing the rumors as internet-driven speculation.

In a statement to People, Theis defended her video as opinion-based commentary about relationship dynamics and power, arguing that disagreement should not be treated as defamation.

She also said she has since received threatening messages, which she described as an example of intimidation silencing online discourse.

Hailey has repeatedly addressed scrutiny surrounding her marriage. In a May Vogue profile, she acknowledged that public speculation has persisted despite nearly seven years of marriage and the birth of their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024. The Biebers married in 2018 and later held a larger ceremony in 2019.