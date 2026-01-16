Teyana Taylor says she misread Leonardo DiCaprio Globes moment

Teyana Taylor is clearing up confusion around Leonardo DiCaprio's viral moment from the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, January 14, the Golden Globe winning actress revealed that the Titanic star was not actually talking to her which she previously claimed in an earlier interview with Access Hollywood.

“Okay, so look, yesterday, I thought I broke the Da Vinci Code, right?” Teyanna said of the clip that went viral on the ceremony’s official TikTok page, in which she beleived Leonardo was talking to him.

Explaining the reason behind, Teyanna said she was excited over KPop Demon Hunters, a movie her daughters love as the film won Best Motion Picture (Animated) and Best Original Song at the Globes.

“So when I first seen it, I didn't watch the whole thing. So I was like 'Oh you're talking about Kpop Demon Hunters, he's talking about me.' But then I watched it and they was doing the lip-read thing and I had to call Leo,” she said.

She added, “I was like, 'You can't be talking to me, were you talking to me?' Because I already told people you was talking to me.”

Teyana joked that Leonardo had more than one conversation about the film that night. “So apparently he had two KPop Demon Hunter conversations that night, so KPop Demon Hunters was just in his mouth all night,” she said.

In a previous chat with Access Hollywood, Teyana said that she and Leonardo were “kekeing” about how her daughters Iman and Rue are fond of the movie.