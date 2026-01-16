Ashton Kutcher says he's proud of Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher is praising his ex-wife Demi Moore’s career success 15 years after their split.

Kutcher, 47, was recently promoting his upcoming FX series, The Beauty, when he also addressed comparisons between his new project and Moore’s 2024 body-horror film, The Substance.

During an interview, the actor took the opportunity to spotlight Moore’s work and success.

“Demi’s performance in The Substance... she got extraordinary accolades. I’m so proud of her. She killed it,” Kutcher told Entertainment Tonight as he acknowledged the wave of critical acclaim Moore has received.

Kutcher and Moore began dating in 2003 and married two years later. They announced their separation in 2011, with their divorce finalised in 2013. While Moore later alleged infidelity in her 2019 memoir Inside Out, Kutcher has since indicated that the pair has moved past their history.

In a 2020 interview, Kutcher said there was “no badness” between them, even if they no longer maintain a close personal relationship.

Kutcher has also emphasised the lasting bond he shares with Moore’s three daughters, including Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis. He has previously said he helped raise them during their teenage years and continues to support them. “I’m never going to stop loving them or rooting for them,” he said at the time.

In recent years, Kutcher and Moore have even appeared together publicly, including a 2022 Super Bowl AT&T commercial alongside Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis, where the two women joked about having “a lot in common.”