Kim Kardashian gushes over 'baby girl' Chicago as she turns 8

Kim Kardashian is celebrating daughter Chicago's another trip around the sun.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Thursday, January 15, to mark her youngest daughter's 8th birthday.

In the celebratory post, the mom-of-four penned down a sweet tribute for her "baby girl" along with a few childhood snaps of Chicago.

"Happy birthday to my sweet baby girl Chicago! 8 years old is just so big!" Kim expressed her excitement

"Where did the time go?!" she exclaimed.

The doting mother went on to say, "You bring so many laughs and cart wheels into our world."

"I love you soooo much my special Chi Chi !" Kim concluded her caption.

Along with Chicago, Kim is also mom to daughter North and sons Psalm and Saint, whom she shares with ex husband Kanye West.

Chicago's grandmother, Kris Jenner, also penned down a heartwarming birthday tribute for her on social media.

"Happy birthday to our precious Chi Chi!" Kris's sweet birthday tribute read. "I can’t believe you are eight today!!! Time flies so fast."