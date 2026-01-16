Caitlyn Jenner finally reacts to Kylie, Timothee Chalamet relationship

Caitlyn Jenner broke her silence over daughter Kylie Jenner's relationship with Timothee Chalamet.

In a video obtained by TMZ on Thursday, January 15, the former Olympian expressed his thoughts on the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Dune star's bond.

Caitlyn was asked at LAX, "How much do you love Timothée Chalamet?”

In response, she said, “I just want my daughter to be happy. And she is, and I like that.”

The reality star shared that he recently met and found him a “great kid” and “phenomenal actor.”

“He’s a good kid," Caithlyn raved, adding, "And he’s very good to Kylie. Even more important."

The pair was first speculated of dating in 2023 and confirmed their romance at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in May 2025.

Caitlyn, who was previously known as Bruce Jenner, welcomed two daughters, Kylie and Kendall with ex wife Kris Jenner. The pair parted ways in 2014 after a two-decade-long marriage.

Back in 2021, Caitlyn revealed on Dear Media's The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast how her bond with Kylie and Kendall is different.

"I get along very well with the two of them, but Kylie and I just seem to be closer most of the time," Caitlyn shared. "Kendall's off kind of doing her thing, and Kylie, like, I had dinner last night at Kylie's house. We try to do that once a week, once every two weeks."

She added that Kylie is "more of an open book" while Kendall is "a little bit more secretive."