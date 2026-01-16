Drew Barrymore reflects heartbreaking body-shaming she faced at just 10

Drew Barrymore opened up about how people made her insecure about her body when she was just 10.

During a recent episode of her show, The Drew Barrymore Show, the 50-year-old actress recalled a heartbreaking memory from her childhood when she was scrutinized for her physique.

While showing an old photo of herself, Drew said, "This picture… It just breaks my heart. I was 10 years old and I just was told by everybody, ‘You don’t look how you did in E.T. You’re too heavy. You’re not blonde enough. You’re not old enough. You’re too young. You’re not tall.’ And everybody just started getting involved in the way I looked."

Valerie Bertinelli, who appeared on the show as a guest, expressed her disbelief over the criticism for a young actress.

Drew went on to say, "It’s like, I don’t know what I’m supposed to be for other people. And you don’t know yourself at 10. What I’m so relieved about now is that it’s four decades later, I’m 50… I do know what’s important now, and the look in my eyes is so clear.”

"It's nice to know that no matter how low it gets, or how much pressure we feel, or how unproud of ourselves, or how we are not pleasing to someone else, or we’re not fitting into some mold someone created for us… that real, true happiness is just this choice we make," she shared her two cents.

Revealing how she struggled with inner battles to gain her self-belief back, Drew added, "It’s a battle and a beautiful, internal war that we fight on the front lines, day in and day out, to get to a place where we can actually say this sentence and believe it, which is: ‘I deserve happiness.' That, if it takes you a long time to figure out, it’s okay. As long as we learn it at some point.”