Josh Charles credits Taylor Swift for his, Ethan Hawke’s Moon Person trophies

On Tuesday, January 15, the 54-year-old American film actor spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, where he gave Swift credit for ensuring he and Hawke took home their own trophies after she won Video of the Year for Fortnight at the MTV VMA Awards in September 2024.

Charles said, "I’m assuming it came from Taylor, that she just wanted to celebrate us for being a part of the video in a way that she felt helped the video and made it really special? So, she included Ethan [Hawke] and I as part of the people who received the award for [Video of the Year].”

He stated, “All I know is I got an email that something was coming and to give my address and to make sure it’s the right one. When I got it, I was like, 'This is incredible.'"

"She’s a class act," The Handmaid's Tale star said of the 114-time Grammy winner.

For those unaware, Charles and The Purge star made a cameo in Swift’s Fortnight music video, which was released in April 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that their appearance in Travis Kelce’s fiancée’s music video not only surprised fans but also came as a reunion for both Hollywood stars after their 1989 iconic film Dead Poets Society.