Kris Jenner dubs Chicago West her 'sweet angel' as she turns eight

Kris Jenner dubs Chicago her 'sweet angel' as she turns eight

Kris Jenner is celebrating Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter's milestone birthday.

The infamous momager took to her Instagram account on January 15 to mark her "smartest little" granddaughter Chicago's 8th birthday.

In the celebratory post ,the doting grandmom gushed over Chicago calling her "bright" and "creative," and posted a series of throwback snaps of her "sweet angel" from her childhood.

"Happy birthday to our precious Chi Chi!" Kris's sweet birthday tribute began. "I can’t believe you are eight today!!! Time flies so fast. You bring such joy, warmth, and love into our lives, and it’s impossible not to smile when you’re around."

Kris continued to rave that Chicago reminds her of Kim when she was her age.

Labelling her granddaughter "the smartest little girl", the Kardashians star added, "You are kind, funny, thoughtful, caring, full of love.. I’m endlessly proud of the bright, creative, and amazing little lady you’re becoming. You are an incredible granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend."

"I love you endlessly, my sweet angel. Happy birthday Chicago! Lovey xo," Kris concluded.

Along with Chicago, Kim is also mom to daughter North and sons, Psalm and Saint, whom she shares with ex husband Kanye West.