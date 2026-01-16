Pamela Anderson felt 'weird' seeing Seth Rogen after 'Pam & Tommy'

Pamela Anderson is sharing her honest thoughts about Pam & Tommy producer Seth Rogen

In a recent chat on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, the Naked Gun star revealed that she felt "yucky" after seeing Seth at the Golden Globes, who made a series on the "worst time" in her life without her permission.

“Seth Rogen, he did that [series] without talking to me, you know Pam & Tommy, and that was another — I just felt like, ‘Eh.’ You know?” Pamela shared. “Like how can someone make a TV series out of the difficult times in your life, and ‘I’m a living, breathing human being over here. Hello.”

When asked if she ran into him, Anderson explained, “he was in the pit at the Golden Globes so we were close,” adding that it felt “weird” seeing him.

“I felt a little bit weird about it,” she said, admitting the moment made her feel “kind of down.”

She added, “It just felt like a little yucky,” and expressed hopes that one day Rogen may apologize.

Anderson also shared her frustration, saying, “your darkest, deepest secrets or your tragedies in your life shouldn’t be fair game for [a] TV series.”

Despite the discomfort, Anderson kept herself positive that night and concluded, “Everything’s good… there’s worse things going on in the world.”