A$AP Rocky reveals what encouraged him to date Rihanna

A$AP Rocky says his relationship with Rihanna began with a push from someone who saw the bigger picture long before he did: his mother.

In a New York Times podcast interview published on Thursday, Jan. 15, the rapper and actor reflected on how his mother consistently encouraged him to pursue a relationship with the global pop star, long before they officially became a couple.

According to Rocky, her advice ultimately proved to be right.

“A woman will change your whole life, especially if it’s a companion,” Rocky, 37, said during the conversation.

He explained that being in a serious relationship gave him clarity he hadn’t had before. He added that partnerships can act as a grounding force.

“Before I had my children, it was like being with my girl took a blindfold off,” he said. He added that a partner can often see people and situations more clearly than you can yourself.

When co-host Joe Coscarelli pointed out that Rocky didn’t just end up with “any” woman, the artist was quick to agree. “I got with a very special woman,” he said.

Rocky also highlighted the personal parallels he shares with Rihanna, 37, describing their connection as both natural and deeply familiar.

The two were born the same year, and Rocky noted that his father is from Rihanna’s home country of Barbados. “When I go back, I get to see both sides of my family,” he said, adding that the similarities between them still make them laugh.

Looking back, Rocky admitted that his mother repeatedly voiced her preference for Rihanna while he was dating other people. “She used to say, ‘I know you like this girl you’re with right now, but I want you with RiRi,’” he recalled, adding that at the time, he doubted Rihanna felt the same way.

He credits his mother’s intuition. “Mothers know best,” Rocky said. He added that the timing mattered just as much as the connection. “Any time before that, I don’t think I was ready. I don’t think she was either.”