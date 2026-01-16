HBO mulls major 'Game of Thrones' spin-off focusing on a Stark

HBO plans Arya Stark spin-off in 'Game of Thrones'

A series about Jon Snow, a spin-off of Game of Thrones, was said to be in development, but it was later scrapped because HBO found the original idea too depressing.

As the initial concept unfolds, Jon Snow is living north of the Wall, suffering from PTSD, or post-traumatic stress disorder, with no Ghost, his dire wolf, on his side, nor his sword, Longclaw.

Now, the network has changed the direction of the show, which will reportedly focus on another Stark: Arya Stark.

Though the series' plot is in early development, reports say it may show her return to Essos after the events of the Game of Thrones finale.

Quoc Dang Tran, known for writing Drops of God on Apple TV+, is attached to the show.

Furthermore, a source told The Hollywood Reporter, "We are very interested and excited by the prospect of a sequel but also keenly aware of how high the bar of execution needs to be."

However, there is a roadblock to the series' development: Jon Snow himself, because the actor Kit Harington, who plays the character, is vocal about not returning.

But he is not alone; George R.R. Martin, the brain behind the Game of Thrones universe, is also against sequels because he told THR that his novels, which he is in the process of writing, would be different from what the future series, if made, would show.

"[The book's ending is] going to be significantly different," he shared. "Some characters who are alive in my book are going to be dead in the show, and vice versa."

Meanwhile, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a spin-off of Game of Thrones, is set to premiere on HBO Max on Jan. 18.