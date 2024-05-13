Jennifer Garner and John Miller 'scared to formalize' their relationship: Report

Jennifer Garner is considering holding off on marrying boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner is reportedly holding off marrying her boyfriend John Miller because of wedding jitters.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, "They've been engaged for the longest time and the chatter among their inner circle was that they were going to go ahead with a wedding this summer in California."

However, the source stated, "Now those plans have cooled because they're both scared to pull the trigger and formalize what they have."

"John is such a shy and private guy — which is something Jen loves about him — but the worry is that once they're married the pressure might do them in!" explained an insider.

Another source revealed John and Jennifer wanted to have "low-key romantic dates in places where people tend to leave them alone, away from the main drag of Los Angeles".

But the couple also believed that the "peace and quiet would end the minute they upgrade their status to Just Married".

"John will be Mr. Jen Garner and all eyes will be on him," remarked an insider.

The source told the outlet, "There will be all these weighted expectations, so you can understand why they're hesitant to take that step."

"They seem to be of two minds!" added an insider.

For the unversed, Jennifer started dating John in 2018, three years after splitting from former husband Ben Affleck.

John, who shares two children with his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell and Jennifer, on the other hand shares three children with Ben.

"They insist they still want to make things official. But they may keep the wedding on the back burner for a little longer!" continued an insider.

The source mentioned, "The couple were going to formally announce their secret engagement and even getting ready to send out wedding invitations."

Interestingly, the 13 Going On 30 actress had a change of heart.

"Jennifer gave it some thought and realized she's not in a hurry to rush down the aisle and marry John just yet," added a tipster.

Despite wanting to hold off on nuptials, the source insisted Garner was "crazy in love" with Miller.