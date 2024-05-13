Jamie Lynn Spears' Mother's Day tribute excludes Britney

Britney Spears silent on Mother's Birthday as Jamie Lynn shares emotional tribute.

Jamie Lynn Spears marked Mother's Day on Instagram by extending wishes to her mother Lynne and herself, but noticeably omitted any mention of her sister Britney Spears.

This follows recent concerns regarding Britney's mental health.

Jamie had previously wished her mother a happy birthday the week prior, shared a gallery on Sunday featuring images and videos of Lynne and herself.

However, there was a notable absence of Britney in any of the frames. This comes in the wake of Britney's public remarks referring to her younger sister in unflattering terms.

Jamie Lynn simply captioned the post to her 2.2 million followers with: "happy mother's day [white heart emoji]."



Among the images shared by Jamie Lynn Spears on Mother's Day were glimpses of her two daughters, Maddie, 15, and Ivey, five.

There was a woman featured who appeared to be the mother of Jamie Lynn's husband, Jamie Watson, whom she has been married to for five years.

This update follows recent developments involving Jamie Lynn's sister, Britney Spears, who made headlines with allegations against their mother regarding a concerning incident at the Chateau Marmont.

Despite Britney's accusations, Jamie Lynn chose to focus on celebrating her mother's birthday, sharing a touching message alongside the photo of Lynne with her granddaughters.

Britney has been active on Instagram but has yet to publicly acknowledge their mother's birthday. Jamie Lynn's caption read, "Happy birthday to my beautiful mama," accompanied by three red balloon emojis.