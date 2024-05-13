Kate Gosselin celebrates sextruplets' birthday: See

Kate Gosselin expresses excitement over kids' 20th birthday

Kate Gosselin recently celebrated her sextuplets’ birthday with a rare photo of her kids all grown up.

The mom-of-eight took to social media, marking the momentous occasion on Friday, May 10.

The 49-year-old mother shared a picture of Alexis, Aaden, Joel, and Leah, posing alongside a birthday cake and candles.

She captioned the post: "No more teenagers in this house! Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies!"

Which was further added by: "I love you! Who feels old? I know I do! #20yearsold #ItsaPICKLE."

In addition, Kate celebrated her kids’ twentieth birthday on the same day.

Fans rushed to the comments section, adding heartfelt notes under her post.

One fan commented: "Wow, 20 years old!!! I wonder what they are all interested in now & what they see in their future plans? I hope nothing but great things for all the kids!!!!"

While another chimed in, adding: "Wish they could all be together"

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Love how you still make their birthday cake, keeping that tradition going."

For the unversed, Gosselin shares the sextuplets with her former husband Jon Gosselin.

The post marks the first on her page since July 2023.