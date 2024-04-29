Noah Cyrus breaks silence over Tish Cyrus, Dominic Purcell love triangle

Noah and Miley Cyrus' mother Tish married 'Prison Break' actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023



Noah Cyrus has finally addressed the rumours swirling about a love triangle between her, her mother Tish Cyrus, and her step father Dominic Purcell.

After months of ignoring the online murmur, the 24-year-old singer and actress finally snapped when an Instagram troll brought up part of the Cyrus family drama – which also involves a speculated feud between Noah’s sister Miley Cyrus and patriarch Billy Ray Cyrus – in the comments section of her latest Instagram post.

In her post, Noah shared glimpses of her time at Coachella 2024, captioning it, “Dear lord, when I get [in] heaven please let me bring my man.”

Someone then commented, “Like that guy u and ur mom both have se*y time with?”

Furious, Noah snapped back, “I’m so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest c***. Just for a lil bit. Great thanks.”

The rumours began circulating shortly after Tish, 56, and Dominic, 54, tied the knot in August 2023. Notably, Noah was not present at the ceremony.

A source told the Daily Mail that Noah’s absence wasn’t voluntary but rather due to Tish’s decision not to extend an invitation.

Various reports then came out earlier this year that Dominic and Noah had previously had a “friends with benefits” arrangement, though other sources close to the Cyrus family refuted these claims.