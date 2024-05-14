Prince William’s pal reveals truth about King Charles’ snub to Harry

King Charles gives final blow to Harry to save relationship with William

King Charles had a major reason to snub Prince Harry’s request for a meeting during his London visit as he was caught between his two sons.



A pal of Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed to The Daily Beast that the monarch was bound to honour the titles held by his eldest son leading to refused his ‘darling boy’ for a meeting.

While Charles had met with Harry in February after he called him to inform about his cancer diagnosis, William was reportedly not happy about the father-son reunion.

“Charles is very aware of how William feels about the whole Harry situation and he has to respect his position, because he is the Prince of Wales, so a fudge that it was all down to a cock-up could suit everybody,” the friend told the outlet.

Prince Harry attended the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games last week in London. Amid speculations of his meeting, Harry’s rep issued a statement revealing that meeting was not possible due to the monarch’s full diary of programme.

However, insiders had previously revealed that Harry had approached Charles for a meeting a month prior to his travels.

The pal also shared that the Palace is “gaslighting Harry because the simple facts are everyone knew Harry was here last week and wanted to see Charles.”

