Khloe Kardashian lifts lid on Mother’s Day celebrations

Khloe Kardashian posts daughter's adorable gesture for Mother's Day

Khloe Kardashian recently took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 12 to showcase her daughter’s adorable Mother’s Day celebration.

The 39-year-old reality TV star dropped a photo, sharing her breakfast that was wrapped in a pink napkin alongside a hand-written card that read: "Happy Mother’s Day!"

Meanwhile, the other snap showed True’s card with a cutout paper flower and a purple handle.

The card read: "My Mother: A True Story."

In addition, Kardashian posted a photo of pink flowers with a greeting note, wishing her well on the day.

Previously, fans expressed excitement over True’s birthday, adding heartfelt comments under Khloe’s post on the six-year-old’s birthday.

One fan commented: "She’s a gorgeous angel!!"

While another chimed in, adding: "So beautiful."

A third gushed: "What do you mean she's already 6 years old?? She's so big, how fast time has passed."

Speaking of Khloe’s first-born, another fan added: "My god she is so big Khloe."

For the unversed, Kardashian gave birth to True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April 2018, and later welcomed another son Tatum together via surrogate in August 2022.