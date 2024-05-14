Piers Morgan reacts to real-life Baby Reindeer stalker Fiona Harvey getting £1m

Piers Morgan recently reacted to Fiona Harvey allegedly earning £250 from her explosive interview with the TV presenter.
The 59-year-old broadcaster appeared on Lorraine, following his interview with Fiona Harvey, the alleged real-life stalker depicted on Baby Reindeer, on Thursday, May 9.
In response to Lorraine’s question about Harvey’s disappointment from the miniscule earning, Piers jokingly revealed: "She's not going to get £1million pounds, what she wants is an agent."
"But we gave her the same amount that we give 95% of our guests. We don't discuss terms but we pay for a nice hair cut, a car and everything else. I think we've performed our duty of care well and we've stayed in touch with her since."
"When she came to the studio, she was actually relatively normal. I didn't get the signs of someone who was mentally unwell but I do think she sends all those messages and I do think that shows that she has an obsessive streak, certainly in relation to Richard Gadd."
His comments come after the Netflix show’s reportedly 'real-life Martha' sat down with the former Good Morning Britain host in an explosive TV clash.
Speaking exclusively to Lorraine, Harvey revealed that she was only offered £250 for the interview.
Rehashing the hysterics from the said episode, the host claimed that she did it for 'clicks'.
She said: "A lot of people said you just did it for clicks..."
