King Charles leaves fans gushing as he conducts first investiture since cancer diagnosis

King Charles leaves fan gushing with his latest royal engagement at Windsor Castle

King Charles has dropped major hint about his health as he conducted the first investiture at Windsor Castle since his cancer diagnosis.

The 75-year-old, who's still receiving cancer treatment, was all smiles and in good health as he greeted 52 recipients one by one, during what is his first investiture ceremony in five months.

Awards of the Royal Victorian Order are in the King's gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the royal family in a personal way.



Among the people honoured on Tuesday was the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who told a media out let that Charles seemed in "very good spirits indeed" and was "looking very well" as they spoke during the ceremony.

Dean of Westminster Abbey Dr David Hoyle was also honoured, as he was made a Knight Commander for his own role in the Coronation.



Dame Jilly Cooper, who also received the hounour, described receiving her award as "orgasmic".

The prolific Riders and Rivals author, who has just brought out her 52nd book and was awarded a damehood for her services to literature and charity, gave major update on the monarch's health, saying: "The King said congratulations and how pleased he was. He was very sweet. I told him how well I thought he was looking and 'the country loves you so much."

"He seemed very pleased. He looked really, really well and was very jolly. He asked if I was going to Royal Ascot because he thinks he might have a good horse this year."