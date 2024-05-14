Jennifer Lopez avoids taking professional help from Ben Affleck: Here's why

Jennifer Lopez recently revealed that she did not seek any kind of professional help from his husband, Ben Affleck, due to his busy work schedule.



The actress, who is busy promoting her upcoming Sci-fi/Action film Atlas, shared that she trained herself for action sequences.

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the Boy Next Door actress was asked if Affleck helping her to train for the action movie.

Lopez said, "No, no, no. I work on my own." she added that noting Air director has been busy with his own projects.

The singer's comments came after it was reported that the couple has been dealing with long-distance issues due to their work commitments.

As reported by Life & Style, the source shared, "This is the first long stretch they’ve spent apart in a while. And they’re both dealing with it in different ways."

An insider claimed that Lopez is finding it hard to navigate her life without Affleck.

The report shared that Affleck and Lopez's honeymoon phase is definitely over. The source added, "The feeling is if they want to stay married, they both need to make some adjustments in their behavior."