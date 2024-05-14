Bradley Cooper shares 'adorable' moment with daughter at 'IF' premiere

Bradley Cooper walks red carpet with daughter

Bradley Cooper recently stunned the audience with a marvelous father-daughter night during the premiere of his new film IF.

The 49-year-old made a special appearance on the red carpet alongside his seven-year-old daughter Lea on Monday, May 13.

Cooper looked dapper in a casual black ensemble while, his daughter, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk, pulled off a 'colourful' look, sporting a pink sweater and a tangerine skirt.

Lea couldn’t help but glee, holding hands with dad on the red carpet.

In addition, she was spotted conversing with Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, pointing fingers toward Bradley’s character Ice.

For the unversed, she last joined Cooper at the L.A premiere of his film Maestro in December 2023, celebrating her acting debut.

The actor, who is currently seeing Gigi Hadid, reflected on his journey as a father.

Speaking to Dax Shepherd on Armchair Expert in February, Cooper revealed: "Honestly, I'm not sure I'd be alive if I wasn't a dad—I don't know."

The Hangover alum shared that he prioritises his health after becoming a dad, setting the right example for Lea.

He added: "I want her to have as much foundation as she can—I think about how my relationship with my daughter impacts her growth and the journey she's gonna be on."

"The least amount of damage I can do to my daughter—please let me work on myself."